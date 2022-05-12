Harris-Stowe State University celebrated its Commencement Convocation on Saturday, May 7, 2022, and there was a feeling of family in the Emerson Performance Center. This was not lost on LaTonia Collins Smith, HSSU president.
“We create long lasting family ties with our students. That’s the power of Harris-Stowe,” she said.
“You have overcome tremendous obstacles in your educational journey, and your story will serve as a beacon of light and hope to all.”
After the departure of former HSSU President Corey S. Bradford Sr., shortly after last year’s commencement, Smith was named interim president on June 1, 2021. She was named the 21st president of the university on Feb. 28, 2022 and was presiding over her first commencement.
Like her ascension to the HSSU presidency after serving as provost and vice president for academic affairs, Smith in her message to graduates said “this is truly a monumental milestone in your life.”
Valerie Patton, Greater St. Louis Inc., Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Office chief, and Greater St. Louis Foundation president, told graduates during her welcome greeting “You now have something that nobody can take away. That is something better than silver and gold.”
“You have knowledge. You have skills that will allow you to carry on amazing exploits in the world. You have the knowledge of a graduate of an institution that has a great, extraordinary, and distinguished heritage.”
Christian Keyes, an actor, producer, and author who was born and raised in Michigan, began his commencement address by telling graduates, “The last thing you need is another lecture, so this is not a speech. I just want to share a few things I’ve learned over my 46 years on this Earth”
He challenged graduates to pursue their dreams “and lean into them.”
“Start that thing. Create that thing. Don’t be afraid. Failure hurts a lot less than regret. I promise you that,” said Keyes, whose acting credits include Tyler Perry’s “What’s Done in the Dark,” and “Madea Goes to Jail, and BET’s Let’s Stay Together.”
While in college, Keyes said he made drawings of a Bentley SUV he pictured in his mind.
“I never showed anybody. I thought they would laugh at me. Who is going to take me seriously?” he said.
“What came out in 2018? They didn’t steal my idea. God gave that vision to somebody else because I didn’t move on it when He gave it to me. I didn’t have the audacity to pursue it. You should have that audacity to chase those [dreams.]
“It will give you the opportunity to hire folks who look like us, because nobody treats us or celebrates us like us.”
He told graduates that it is great to have goals, but there is still work to be done to achieve them.
“I hope you fall in love with the process of getting better. If you do that, it makes you dangerous and unstoppable,” he said.
“Chase ‘the bag.’ I know ‘the bag’ is money, but this bag isn’t money. The bag is your purpose. The money will come when you are chasing your true purpose. The best is yet to come. Your best years are yet to come.”
He shared with the audience that he was a foster child, had lived in many homes and had been homeless. He was a victim of “vicious child abuse.”
“I only tell you that to be transparent. It built character, it built strength. Regardless of what you have been through, be fearless. Continue to educate yourself. Be accountable. Be great,” Keyes said.
“Be fearless. Educate yourself, be accountable.”
