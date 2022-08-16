The first bells of the school year will soon be ringing, and KidSmart STL, D.A.D.S. of STL and Krissy’s Kids Books have an assignment for the community.
The organizations are hosting a supply drive with a goal of filling 200 backpacks with needed supplies for children as the school year enters its first week.
According to KidSmart, 90,000 children in the St. Louis area attend school without basic school supplies, including pencils, paper, and folders to organize work. KidSmart's mission is to empower children by providing free essential tools for learning.
Since 2001 with the help of the St. Louis community, it has donated $70 million in free school supplies to more than 200,000 students within the St. Louis area.
The company has less than 10 employees, but volunteers donate time, talent, and supplies.
KidSmart serves 12 school districts, including St. Louis Public Schools, Ferguson/Florissant, Jennings, Ritenour, Riverview Gardens, University City, Hazelwood, Parkway, Special School District, Normandy, Confluence Charter schools, Lift for Life Academies, and additional charter schools.
“Statistics show a 75% increase in self-esteem when children are given the school supplies necessary to learn. The kids served have a desire to learn, they have big hopes and dreams for the future. They simply lack the resources they need to be successful in school,” Shaun Swearengen, CEO of D.A.D.S of STL and Kristin Mosley, Krissy’s Kids Book Club CEO, said in a joint release.
“By hosting this supply drive, D.A.D.S of STL and Krissy’s Kids Book Club believe this will help give teachers supplies for their classrooms and eliminate them having to use their own funds to do so. It will also give kids the confidence to show up to school prepared and equipped to learn without the worry of not having the proper tools to start their school year.”
Supplies needed include pencils, 24 count crayons, one subject notebooks, 10-12 colored pencils, blue/black pens, broad pip markers, filler paper, erasers, child scissors, pocket folders, highlighters, pencil boxes or pouches, glue bottles (8oz), and glue sticks.
Shopping is available online at an Amazon Wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3FAS15KPEANI7?ref_=wl_share.
Supplies can be brought in person to KidSmart, 180 Progressive Park way in Maryland Heights 63043, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022.
