The Legacy Institute is offering its second session of classes, starting February 25, 2023, and ending April 22.
Founded by Terron Rome as a result of the impact COVID had on minority children and their families, the institute includes more than 20 academic with unique curriculum. Included are classes in finance, civics and politics, and entry-level job preparation.
The classes are held at Confluence Academy on weekends and are designed for youths as young as five up to young adults.
Board member Heather Day says the institute is excited to offer its second session of classes starting at the end of this month.
Day shared that seeing the confidence grow in students from using the tools legacy institute is providing is a rewarding feeling. Day also said structure, purpose, and support “absolutely” helps people towards reaching their full potential.
“Absolutely. We’ve seen it after our 10-week session last year we’ve done interviews with our students and simply communicated with them to get a better understanding of what they received from the program.
“We can already tell that we are making an impact because they understand budgets better. They understand credit, they understand that the choices that they make now impact their future financially.”
She added that “opportunity and introduction to new things are also a part of the Legacy Institute; chess remains one of the most popular classes.”
Rome said at the close of a spring/summer session, students are paired with success coach.
“We can assist with trying to find a job, and help determine opportunities for scholarships,” Rome said.
“We must leave our youth in a better position than we were in. It’s hard to create a legacy if you don’t know you have a legacy.
“We must create a legacy that makes sense for them so they can move it forward. If we guide them properly, if we coach them properly, if we re-tune and refigure things properly, they will get it properly.”
To register for the session, please visit www.legacyinstitutestl.org.
