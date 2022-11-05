Lincoln University of Missouri has joined a consortium of universities preparing college students for careers in U.S. intelligence agencies as part of a $2.5 million grant from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The grant will fund creation of the new Midwest-Intelligence Community Center for Academic Excellence on the Saint Louis University campus to recruit and educate talented students interested in careers in intelligence and national security. Students at Lincoln, Saint Louis University and Harris-Stowe State University are eligible for the program.
The Intelligence Community Center for Academic Excellence program began in 2005. The competitive program is designed to meet the demand for a diverse corps of professionals serving in national security. The grant will fund the design and development of intelligence-related curriculum and training opportunities in the nation’s intelligence and national security priorities and obligations. Students will partake in a variety of initiatives such as on-campus and virtual events, scholarships, travel and study abroad.
The Midwest-Intelligence Community Center for Academic Excellence will allow university faculty, staff, students and intelligence community members to work collaboratively in engaged learning and teaching experiences. The leadership team will focus on student success, building vital partnerships and bringing individuals together in an active learning community. Program leaders include Joe Lyons and Steven Winton of Saint Louis University, Michael Bardot of Lincoln and Gary Higgs of Harris-Stowe State University.
