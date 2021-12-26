Lincoln University in Jefferson City is one of the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) west of the Mississippi River, and it is the first and only to have a police academy.
The Lincoln University Law Enforcement Training Academy (LULETA) honored its second graduation class on Dec. 16, 2021, after students complete a four-month program that began in August.
The December 2021 graduates are Alexander Jackson Griggs, Bailey Scott Johnmeyer, Brianna Amber Marie Johnson, Danielle Pearl Skiles, and Maxx Charles Walker.
“Their professionalism and tenacity in completing the program shows that they are ready to deal with whatever comes their way," Academy Director Gary Hill said.
"Our goal is to train community members to be law enforcement officers to solve problems in our communities throughout the state.”
The prospective new officers will complete three months of agency-specific field training after respective police forces hire them.
Hill said graduates will then “be ready for the streets,” adding it is up to respective employers to make them feel welcome.
"I truly believe that (the academy) will continue to produce well-trained officers to fill vacancies, but it is up to each law enforcement agency and community to give the officer a feeling of appreciation and support to make them stay in law enforcement," Hill said.
Launched in 2021, LULETA has received national recognition for its focus on recruiting and training minority law enforcement officers.
Its 700-hour curriculum includes legal and technical studies, interpersonal perspectives, and skill development. Students also receive 15 college credit hours across four courses: Police Administration, Criminal Evidence and Procedure, Police Community Relations and Criminal Justice Practicum.
NBC’s TODAY featured the academy in June 2021 as part of a series called “Future of the Force by reporter Craig Melvin. Innovative police academy at historically Black university is breaking down barriers (today.com)
