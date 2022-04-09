This week, the NAACP kicks off its Scholarship Week, a week-long promotion of the organization’s current scholarship opportunities for outstanding and qualified Black students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees.
Through the generosity of NAACP donors, the organization advances efforts to ensure equity in educational opportunity that prepares students for success in school, work, and life.
See the complete list of NAACP’s scholarships here.
“It is a privilege for the NAACP to provide scholarships to so many deserving students. The ability to partner with so many brands that donate money, resources, and time to supporting students in their educational pursuits is what it looks like to answer societal matters from a collective approach,” said Yumeka Rushing, NAACP Chief Strategy Officer. “The key to enabling the next generation of activists and community leaders is pouring into them from a collective mindset that clears a pathway toward success.”
Scholarships range in award amount, academic interests, and age. Whether students are graduating high school seniors or early in their professional careers, the NAACP is pleased to provide financial opportunities and recognition to assist with collegiate and post-educational endeavors.
Click here to find out more information about eligibility requirements and the full array of scholarships offered.
This post was originally published in partnership with Word in Black and originally found on Defender Network.
