Regions Bank recently announced the launch of a scholarship contest that invites students to celebrate inspirational Black Americans by creating essays describing how their contributions have made a positive impact in various communities or around the world.
While 2022 marks the eleventh year for the Regions Riding Forward® Scholarship Contest, it marks the first year the contest has a video component. Further, the amount of scholarships awarded this year will be doubled when compared to the amount of scholarships awarded annually in previous years. Essays can focus on any Black American who has inspired the applicant, from well-known, high-profile figures to relatives, educators, or other community members who have served as an inspiration in the student’s life.
Applications are currently being accepted, and the window for applications will remain open through March 31, 2022.
High school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores, and juniors who are residents of (or who are currently enrolled in accredited colleges in) the 15 states that have Regions Bank full-service branches may apply. Scholarships for winning essays are granted in the amounts of $5,000 for high school winners and $3,500 for college winners.
New this year, applicants can choose to submit either a written essay or a video essay. High school and college winners will be selected from both the video essay and written essay categories.
For official rules, complete entry details, and eligibility requirements, visit the contest website at www.regions.com/ridingforward. No purchase or banking relationship is required to enter the contest.
