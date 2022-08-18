Retiring SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams was minutes before taping an appearance on the Nine PBS broadcast “Donnybrook Next Up” on August 11, 2022, but he was on a telephone call. It was obviously important.
During the show, Adams explained that he was speaking with a Missouri Central representative concerning bus transportation for the upcoming school year.
On Monday, Adams announced a rerouting of bus services, which entails suspending routes to eight schools for the first few weeks of school because of a severe bus driver shortage.
SLPS is removing eight schools, 3,450 students, from its routing schedule. These students will be provided alternative transportation. There are 16,500 students that rely on daily bus transportation.
“Despite our best efforts and those of our transportation partner Missouri Central, the company has been unable to hire, train and certify enough drivers to handle all students eligible for transportation in our District,” Adams said during a Monday press conference.
“Our transportation teams have been working around-the-clock to ensure coverage for as many students as possible, but we recognize time is running out.”
Parental support is needed as SLPS begins its rerouting schedule.
Six of the larger high schools and two elementary schools are losing bus transportation at the beginning of the year, and administrators are collaborating with parents to arrange for alternate transportation.
“At least for the first few weeks of school, we are providing Metro Link bus passes or gas cards for students at Central Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA), Collegiate School of Medical and Bioscience (CSMB), Gateway STEM, Roosevelt, Sumner and Vashon,” Adams announced.
“School leaders will help familiarize them with their routes. We plan to speak directly with parents of elementary students at Betty Wheeler Classical Junior Academy and Mallinckrodt to ensure transport in various ways, up to and including mileage reimbursements of $75 per week (gas cards) for one family car to handle pick up and drop off.
“The rate is the same per family no matter how many students are involved. The reimbursements will be issued each Friday.”
Adams made it clear that perfect attendance is required for any elementary or high school student’s family to receive a gas card.
While parents had previously been notified by email of student routes and bus numbers, those numbers will likely change even if the route does not.
“We are asking parents to look for a new communication that will confirm the new bus numbers,” Adams explained.
Adams said most bus riders will ride yellow buses including all special education students. Some students will receive a combination of bus and alternative transport.
“The difference is that this year, we are able to assign students to a particular mode of transportation providing stability that was lacking before. The transports and cabs will pick up and drop off students at their front doors and students and parents will recognize their drivers,” Adams said.
SLPS provides transportation to students one mile or more for their schools, and Adams called the rerouting process “challenging.
“But we have gotten creative in our efforts to provide the very best service possible in our current climate. Most importantly, we are committed to ensuring that all parents are integral to the process,” he said.
New for the 2022-23 school year is:
-A call Center operated by Missouri Central and District transportation teams with support from District-based Student Support Services
-District staff being training on a new GPS system that is being piloted (three schools to start) to ensure tracking accuracy
-Parents will learn about an email option – a “Find my bus” feature that will provide information on routes and bus numbers
-The transportation Bus icon on the district website will be updated regularly with new information and answers to questions.
Information on bus routes and transportation will be continually updated at SLPS.org/transportation.
