Last week marked the end of the SLPS 2021-22 school year and was also the beginning of a new era between the district and American Federation of Teachers Local 420.
After re-opening contract negotiation, a year earlier, the parties have approved a deal that will enhance benefits and compensation, “across the board,” according to an SLPS release.
The agreement, which runs through 2026, will help SLPS “lead the way in tackling inflation, eliminate the pay gap that has existed compared to suburban districts, and launch a first of its kind effort to draw the best teachers to the neediest schools.”
Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams said, “We are sending a clear message that SLPS is ‘all in’ when it comes to a commitment to putting the best people and resources in all of our schools.”
The deal more than doubles the previously scheduled raise to offer an unprecedented 8% pay increase effective July 1, 2022, with 3% raises following in the next two years.
“These increases will apply to all district full-time employees with the exception of nurses and custodians who are still in negotiations,” Adams said.
“This action, combined with retention bonuses adding up to $10 thousand, will make SLPS the second highest paying starting spot for new teachers in the metropolitan area, and make it competitive on the tight job market across all job categories.”
Included in the contract is establishment of the Pilot Equity Placement and Pay Fund, which is designed to bring the district’s best teachers to schools in the most underserved communities. SLPS will commit $3 million annually from the 2023-2024 school year through the 2025-2026 year to provide extra pay to teachers who work in the district’s most impoverished schools.
“This is SLPS putting words into action where its counts in support of our long-standing commitment to equity,” Adams said.
“We want to pair our best teachers with the children who need the most help and we intend to ensure that our most underserved schools the best paying ones for our educators. This is what equity looks like; seeing that children with the greatest needs are given the means to catch up with the rest.”
“After extensive discussion, our members voted overwhelmingly to not let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” Ray Cummings, Local 420 president said in a statement.
The “good things” according to Cummings, include a $1,000 retention stipend for all employees in August and a series of raises 8%, 3% and 3% over the next 3 years.
“The package also rewarded coaches and department heads with raises many had not had a raise in years. Continued discussion of Equity issues and clear salary schedules are included. Safety Officers were treated especially well in this offer.”
Of concern, according to Cummings, was compensation increases “less generous particularly to teacher assistants, library assistants, in-school-suspension monitors, and family specialists…and the attendance incentive package which on face value appears to reward attendance over caution during a pandemic.”
Board of Education President Matt Davis called the agreement “one of the most important things we have had the chance to approve in quite some time.”
“I compliment the district and the union leaders for thinking outside of the normal contract schedule to make this happen for our teachers who truly deserve it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.