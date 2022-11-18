St. Louis Teacher Residency has received an unsolicited, one-time donation of $1.5 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to expand and improve its work preparing and supporting candidates pursuing a career in high-needs public schools in the St. Louis region.
Focused on the needs of urban schools and classrooms, STLTR offers residents a two-year program, where year 1 culminates in a teaching certification, and residents earn a master’s degree by the end of year 2. In the first year, the residency blends a rigorous classroom apprenticeship for emerging teachers with a carefully aligned sequence of academic coursework. Residents spend the year learning alongside a mentor teacher, while completing certification coursework that is tailored to the St. Louis context. Residents receive a stipend during the first year, as well as a guaranteed teaching position in one of STLTR’s partner schools or districts once they are certified.
In the second year, candidates become lead-teachers in their own classroom, and continue to receive coaching and support from STLTR. They also enroll in graduate-level coursework through a local university partner, Washington University in St Louis, leading to a master’s degree in teaching and learning.
The group notes that 63% of 2022 residents are Black educators. The work to recruit a more diverse teaching workforce is especially crucial in the St. Louis region where in 2018, over 20% of Black, Latino, and Asian students attended a school without a single teacher who mirrored their own racial or ethnic background.
