Teach For America (TFA), a national organization dedicated to confronting educational inequities in the nation, was founded in 1990. To acknowledge the St. Louis chapter’s 20th anniversary, Lyndsey Ellis, Teach For America St. Louis’ Manager of Development and Communications reached out to The St. Louis American to suggest a story on how the organization continues to work to have greater impact in urban schools.
Supporting data shows the importance of Black male teachers in classrooms with African American students.
“What we’ve learned over the years is when there’s representation in the classroom, our children —especially students of color–excel in their studies and advance on a path that solidifies economic sustainability,” Ellis wrote.
According to a recent Stanford Graduate School of Education study, an overwhelming majority of K-12 public school teachers in the United States are white, even as students of color make up 56 percent of the nation’s student population.
Renaldo Jackson,39,Principal at Mason Clark Middle School in East St. Louis, is familiar with that study and others pertaining to the impact of Black male teachers.
“According to the Stanford study, only 2% of America’s teachers are Black men,” Jackson said to emphasize his desire to teach. “Research shows that having back teachers, teachers that look like our students, increases academic performance, achievement levels and reduces behavioral issues. That’s a big one for me because it shows that not having a Black male teacher can affect Black boys.”
Jackson, an East St. Louis native and graduate from School District 159, walked away from careers as a retail banker and owner of his own real estate firm to pursue education. The path became evident after years of volunteering and mentoring at East St. Louis schools. He became a TFA core member (full-time, salaried employee) in 2015 and found the organization’s mission appealing.
“What really attracted me was their mission that all students deserve a quality education,” Jackson recalled. “They were going into more urban districts as opposed to more affluent school districts. With me being a product of East St. Louis/Washington Park schools, where I grew up, their mission was dear to my heart.”
Another earlier motivation in Jackson’s life was a Black male East St. Louis teacher.
When I was a student, there was Black male math teacher, T. Herbert Jeffrey, who was always professionally dressed, talked to us about his life; his marriage and how he was working on his master’s degree. I remember him because he took the time to build rapport with me. One of the reasons I do what I do is because of him.”
Another TFA alum, Clifton Kinnie,25, had a similar experience with a teacher of Hispanic descent.
“Michael Vargas was a major reason I went into education,” Kinnie, a former Spanish Lake resident and Lutheran High School graduate recalled.
“I was 17 and, at the time, my mother was battling stage four breast cancer. It was also the year that Mike Brown was killed. I was dealing with a lot.
“Mr. Vargas was the first teacher who demonstrated a unique desire to teach me about my history. He never overlooked me. He tried to address the issues I brought into the classroom. He made sure that I was seen and heard, and I knew he was the kind of leader I wanted to be.”
Kinnie also became a TFA “core member” after graduating from Howard University. His specialty is “Cross Categorical Special Education.” He works with grades K-12 students with a variety of disabilities, including emotional, behavioral, intellectual and other disabilities.
Kinnie has taught at Northwest Academy Law Magnet High School in North St. Louis and now teaches at Gateway STEM High School.
Kinnie remembers how students came to school with anxiety, depression and questions after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. He said Teach for America helped prepare him for those challenges.
“They provided a lot of layers and resources; coaching, mentorship, professional development and opportunities to grow as a young leader,” Kinnie said. “I was able to bring all that into the classroom. So, as a Black male teacher, I understand my responsibility to be there for my students.”
As his career advances the lesson he learned from Vargas stays with him.
“I keep having these ‘Ah, ha’ moments where I realize I’m advocating for students impacted by violence and political and social issues,” Kinnie explained. “I want to really listen and provide the quality education they deserve that will better inform them of the world. I want them to be able to go out and make great choices and impact the world the same way others have.”
La’Ron Haymore, 37, another TFA core member and Assistant Principal at Metro Academic and Classical High School recalled when he understood the importance of his role.
“It became apparent to me when Black students at predominantly Black schools told me ‘You’re the first Black male teacher I’ve ever had,’' Haymore said. “The relationships you’re able to cultivate as a Black male teacher are some that last in your and the student’s mind and hearts indefinitely.”
Haymore was raised in the Jeff-Vander-Lou (JVL) neighborhood. He graduated from Cardinal Ritter College Prep. He said his great grandmother told him as a child that he should become a teacher, but he didn’t think it would be an affluent career move.
Haymore instead went into personal banking before a friend suggested he give TFA a try. He liked the competitiveness of the program and its mission. His first assignment was at Hazelwood East Middle School where he taught middle school math. After a brief stint in Los Angeles, he went to work for the St. Louis Public school district, first as an assistant principal at Soldan International Studies High School then Metro.
Haymore describes a unique level of rapport with students of color.
“There’s an old saying: ‘You have to reach a kid before you can teach a kid.’ I think that Black male teachers have the ability to hold a student accountable while letting them know they care about them. We can demand more because, as Black teachers, we know they can do more.”
The other Teach for America teachers, Kinnie and Jackson, also spoke about their unique roles as Black male teachers. Jackson elaborated, pointing out how he works to get Black males into his school even if they aren’t teachers.
“We have “Real Men Read” where we invite community members, fraternities, parents and especially men to come into school and read to our students,” Jackson said, adding: “My goal is to bring as many men into the school as I can.”
With only 2% of the nation’s teaching staff being Black men, Jackson, Kinnie and Haymore realize the challenges inherent in recruiting more like them into the profession.
“It's an overwhelming challenge,” Haymore said, “but all things worth fighting for, worth working for…well, if you don’t do anything to make change, it’s only going to get worse.”
