Wentzville School District Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain is one of four finalists for the 2022 American School Superintendents Association (AASA) National Superintendent of the Year award.
“This distinction honors school system leaders throughout the country who are making a positive difference in the lives of the students they serve, in addition to ensuring the safety and wellness of their school communities, according to an AASA release.
Cain, who was named the 2022 Missouri Superintendent of the Year in November, has served as superintendent since 2013, He is responsible for the educational performance of over 17,300 students and 2,600 staff members. Wentzville’s performance on the state’s Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) is in the top 12% of the 518 school districts in Missouri.
Cain completed his B.S. degree in education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, an HBCU school, and then his M.S. and Ph.D. at Iowa State University.
“We’ve purposefully brought diverse opinions to the table. I have a Superintendent’s Roundtable which brings PreK-12 parent representatives from each school as well as community members to the table to converse with and inform me on critical issues in our school and the greater community,” Cain said.
He said he works with faith-based partners to meet student needs and collaborates with first responders on community projects.
Co-sponsored by AASA, AIG Retirement Services and First Student, the 2022 National Superintendent of the Year will be announced during AASA’s National Conference on Education, Feb. 17, 2022, in Nashville.
“Educating our children remains a top priority for the country so we need our schools to be a source of both inspiration and stability, and these four exceptional individuals are leading the way, said Rob Scheinerman, chief executive officer, AIG Retirement Services.
“We thank (the finalists) for their dedication to students, school employees and community (and) commend them for their commitment to equity, innovation and improvement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.