In celebration of the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., WGU Missouri has launched a new scholarship for St. Louisans who have always dreamed of completing their college degrees and advancing their careers but faced challenges along the way that prevented them from moving forward.
The fully online, nonprofit university will award $80,000 in scholarships to new and returning students in an effort to help support them and encourage them to fulfill their educational goals.
The “I Have a Dream” scholarships are open to students enrolling in any of WGU Missouri’s 60-plus undergraduate and graduate degree programs in information technology, business, teacher education and health professions, including nursing.
Each scholarship is valued at up to $4,000 and will be credited to students’ accounts at a rate of $1,000 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. The scholarship will be applied to WGU’s already low, flat-rate tuition of about $3,800 per six-month term.
“As we celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we are inspired by his powerful vision for the future and his endless devotion to fighting the injustices of racial and economic inequality,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “Dr. King worked tirelessly during his lifetime to strive for a more equitable society, and his words and actions continue to challenge us today. In that spirit, we are proud to offer this scholarship in his honor in hopes that those who have consistently faced challenges that prevented them from moving forward with their education plans can be inspired to go back to school and complete their degrees.”
WGU Missouri is committed to providing equal opportunities in higher education for working adults who are interested in furthering their education. The university offers an industry-leading, competency-based structure that allows students to leverage previous education, training and work experience to graduate faster.
The university’s “I Have a Dream” scholarships will be awarded based on the students’ academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, as well as other considerations. Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2022.
For more information about WGU Missouri and the “I Have a Dream” scholarship, visit missouri.wgu.edu/dream.
