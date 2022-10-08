The Morehouse College Glee Club will perform in a special benefit concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, as part of The Black Rep’s annual GALA at the 560 Music Center at 560 Trinity Avenue.
Calling 2022 “an extraordinary year,” Ron Himes, Black Rep founder and producing director, said HBCU choirs will continue to grace St. Louis with respective talents.
“We are so happy to be bringing the Morehouse College Glee Club to St. Louis audiences. There is no better way to celebrate our ability to experience the joy of live performance together than to hear these voices,” he said.
“The Black Rep made a five-year commitment to present an HBCU Chorale group each year at our Gala.”
The all-male Glee Club was formed at the HBCU in Atlanta in 1911. It has performed at historic events including the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics, former President Jimmy Carter’s inauguration, and at the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral - a notable alumni of the Glee Club and Morehouse University.
The Glee Club traveled on a two-week, three three-city tour in Nigeria. The cultural exchange marked the 50th Anniversary of the choir’s first visit to Nigeria.
Performing at King’s funeral “propelled [the Glee Club] and the college in a more international light,” said Dr. David Morrow, director of the Morehouse College Glee Club.
Under Morrow’s direction, the Glee Club will perform a repertoire of African and American songs during the Black rep gala.
Resources raised from the concert support The Black Rep’s Community and Education programs. This includes classes and workshops, Summer Performing Arts, Teen Tech Training, Professional Fellowships, and the Regional Touring Company season for school and community audiences.
Serving as 2022 co-chairs are Shanti Parikh, associate chair of African and African American Studies at Washington University in St. Louis, and Dennis Reagan, retired Muny president and CEO.
For concert tickets contact The Black Rep at 314-534-3807 or visit www.theblackrep.org.
