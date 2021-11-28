If you are a renter having trouble paying your rent or a landlord who has lost rental income due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, help may be available. Through funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program, there are a wide variety of state and local programs that offer assistance—including financial assistance—to those who are struggling to make ends meet.
Provided below are links to learn more about ERA programs in your local area, including how they work and who is eligible, as well as other important information to help you navigate these difficult times. ERA programs can vary based on locale since flexibility is given to states to develop programs that best suit the needs of their communities.
For more general information on assistance programs, visit: https://www.consumerfinance.gov/coronavirus/mortgage-and-housingassistance/
For ERA program links in your local area, visit: https://www.consumerfinance.gov/coronavirus/mortgage-and-housingassistance/renter-protections/find-help-with-rent-and-utilities/
To get answers to frequently asked questions, visit:
For Renters: https://www.consumerfinance.gov/coronavirus/mortgage-andhousing-assistance/renter-protections/emergency-rental-assistance-for-renters/
For Landlords: https://www.consumerfinance.gov/coronavirus/mortgage-andhousing-assistance/help-for-landlords/
To talk with a no-cost Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved housing counselor who can help you understand your options, make an action plan, and even help you apply for rental assistance, call (800) 569-4287 or visit https://www.consumerfinance.gov/find-a-housing-counselor/.
