Despite legal accusations, Bill Cosby plans to tour in 2023. He was convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting a woman, and released by a judge in 2021.
His tour announcement arrives after five women have filed a new sexual assault lawsuit.
Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, told NPR his tour is scheduled to start “roughly around spring, summer or late summer” of 2023.
"We have so many — I mean, hundreds of thousands of supporters just asking for him to do a show," Wyatt said. "We have so many promoters across the country. He is in high demand."
Close to 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them in recent years.
Last month, five women, including actors from The Cosby Show, filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Cosby using the Adult Survivors Act. The New York statute permits victims to sue abusers after a statute of limitations has ended.
Wyatt told NPR he doesn’t think Cosby’s tour will be affected by his pending lawsuit.
"People have looked at the allegations, they've looked at the information, and it's a money grab," Wyatt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.