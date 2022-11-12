Lena Horne’s legacy is still being cherished, this week the late actress and entertainer made history becoming the first Black woman with a Broadway theater created in her honor.
The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on West 47th Street, near Broadway in Manhattan’s Theater District is now Lena Horne Theatre. The Lena Horne Theatre, can hold more than 1,000 people, and is one of nine Broadway theaters throughout New York City associated with the Nederlander Organization.
The theater was built in 1926 and originally named Mansfield Theatre before its renaming after the New York Times drama critic Brooks Atkinson in 1960.
Horne, born in 1917 in Brooklyn, New York was a pioneering singer, dancer, actress, and civil rights activist. Horne, the daughter of an actor and a banker, was of Black, Native American, and European descent. She was a high school dropout at age 16 and began performing at the renowned Cotton Club jazz club and soon developed a career in the spotlight.
