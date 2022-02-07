Syl Johnson, the Chicago soul and blues singer passed away on Sunday. He was 85. Johnson is most famous for being one of the most sampled artists in hip-hop history. His 1967 record “Different Strokes” provided the musical backdrop for tracks by Tupac, N.W.A., Public Enemy, Jay-Z, Kanye West and many others.
His family announced his death Sunday; no cause of death was provided.
“It is with extreme sadness that our family announces the passing of Soul & Blues Hall of Fame Legend, Syl Johnson (born Sylvester Thompson in Holly Springs, MS). Dad, Brother, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle, Friend & Artist, he lived his life as a singer, musician, and entrepreneur who loved black music,” the family said in a statement.
The singer’s death comes just days after his older brother, Blues Hall of Fame inductee Jimmy Johnson, died at the age of 93.
“A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path,” the family statement continued. “His catalog and legacy will be remembered as impeccable and a historical blueprint to all who experience it.”
Elements from “Different Strokes” would later be heard in Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” and “Fear of a Black Planet,” Kanye West and Jay-Z’s Watch the Throne bonus track “The Joy,” the Wu-Tang Clan’s “Shame on a Nigga,” Boogie Down Productions’ “Criminal Minded,” Kool G Rap and Polo G’s “Talk Like Sex,” songs by Tupac Shakur, N.W.A, the D.O.C., Das EFX and countless more rappers.
Among his children is R&B Singer and television personality Syleena Johnson.
Information from Rolling Stone and CBS Chicago contributed to this report.
