The cause of death for former Miss USA Chelsie Kryst has been confirmed following an autopsy Monday. Her death has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Tuesday. The news was first reported by people.com. Kryst was 30 years old.
Her family released a heartfelt statement in tribute of the attorney and Extra correspondent, who passed away as a result from jumping from her New York City apartment building.
“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on," an excerpt from the statement read.
Kryst, who was also an attorney with an MBA, was crowned Miss USA as Miss North Carolina in May 2019. She went on to finish in the top 10 of the Miss Universe 2019 competition.
That year, she and three other women — Nia Imani Franklin (Miss America) Kaliegh Garris (Miss Teen USA) and Zozibini Tunzi (Miss Universe) — became the first group of Black women in pageant history to hold all four major titles in a single year.
“The Miss Universe and Miss USA Organizations are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst,” the groups wrote in a statement. “She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”
Information from people.com and Instagram.com contributed to this report.
