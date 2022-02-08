Denzel Washington earned a tenth Academy Award nod and Beyoncé secured her first as the nominations for the 94th Annual Academy Awards were announced on the morning of Tuesday, February 8.
With his “Best Lead Actor” nod for the title role in “The Tragedy of MacBeth,” Washington further cements his status as the most Oscar nominated Black actor in history. Beyoncé earned a “Best Original Song” nomination for “Be Alive” from the film “King Richard,” a credit she shares with Darius Scott.
The film “King Richard” delivered the only other acting nominations besides Washington’s with a “Best Lead Actor” nomination for Will Smith’s portrayal of Richard Williams and “Best Supporting Actress” nomination for Aunjanue Ellis as Williams’ wife Oracine Prince.
Also among the nominations are the hair and makeup team for “Coming 2 America,” which includes hair department head Carla Farmer.
Amir "QuestLove" Thompson's "Summer of Soul" is a "Best Documentary Feature" nominee.
Information from CNN.com contributed to this report.
