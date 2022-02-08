Talking about racism is hard enough for adults. But trying to explain certain ugly truths about society without diminishing the wonder, hope, optimism and natural curiosity that children have towards the world can seem impossible.
Thanks to Disney Jr., parents, family, friends and children themselves have a tool to aid them in tearing down the walls built by bigotry and ignorance. “Rise Up, Sing Out” is a series of music-based shorts about race and culture from a child’s perspective. The eight-episode series features music by Amir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter – who also serve as executive producers for the short form animated series.
“The ‘Rise Up, Sing Out’ shorts touch on a lot of real-world issues, especially for young Black kids, that just weren’t talked about when we were growing up,” Questlove and Black Thought said in a statement about the series, which was available to stream on Disney+ on the second day of Black History Month. “The beautiful thing about these shorts is that not only are they going to provide young kids the proper language to talk to their friends and family about some of the things that might be bothering them, but it’s also going to give parents the tools on how to respond.”
“Rise Up, Sing Out” debuted on Disney+ on February 2 and music from the series was released on Walt Disney Records on February 4. St. Louis native David Steward II’s company Lion Forge – the team behind the Academy-Award winning animated short “Hair Love” – provided animation for “Rise Up, Sing Out.”
Lion Forge nailed the most intricate details of the swagger served up by Black youth – the hairstyles in particular. The accuracy of the shadow fades, free form locs, twists, coils and curls pop from the screen with nearly 3-D precision.
Over the course of eight episodes that last 2-3 minutes each, children can learn and sing along to stories that will give them insight on acceptance, equity, self-love, combating racism and community building.
“Racism in the world affects me and you, and it’s time to end it now. Come together, we’ll show you how,” Black Thought raps in the opening episode. “I feel real good showing love to the people in my neighborhood. If we love one another everybody can win, just talk to me if you want to be my friend.”
A group of Black girls sing about the love of their hair in “Super Bonnet” as they introduce their bedtime routine to a white friend. And several in the group of friends that recur throughout the series celebrate each other’s differences and experience with their place in the world as Black and multicultural children.
But not everything But “Rise Up, Sing Out” isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.
“Speak Up” addresses microaggressions that young people might not yet have the language to articulate.
“We know just how you feel – and it wasn’t okay, the way she touched your hair and didn’t give you a say,” the group sings. “ Speak up, if you’ve got something to say. Or it’s okay to walk away. Speak up. Let ‘em know just how it is. We can change the narrative.”
“Marvelous Me” is among the catchiest episodes of the series. Gabriel – who is Black and Dominican – and So-Hyeon – who is Black and Korean – share the positives of growing up multicultural.
“I take my shoes off at the door like my dad and we put on K-Pop shows. My mom and I read scary books and help our beautiful brown skin glow,” So-Hyeon sings. “We’re all special in our own way that’s important to remember in all that you do. So love all the parts of you and I’ll love all the parts of myself too.”
The children grapple with the harsh realities of implicit bias and the trauma that comes with bearing witness to racial violence. Before bedtime, Gabriel confesses to his abuela that he is terrified after seeing the news where he saw someone suffer simply because they had the same skin color as he has. “This world may seem unfair at times, but whenever you’re afraid, just keep In mind, that I’ll be here,” she responds.
In the “Create A World” episode, the young people address not feeling represented during an outing to an art museum.
“I’m going to use my art to show how beautiful our neighborhood is,” the Kingston character sings in response to the people he doesn’t see displayed on the walls during his field trip.
His response falls in line with the underlying message of the “Let Love Overrule” episode.
“One thing to remember this is not just me and you, making change is up to all of us we all must help out too,” the group raps.
“We feel this is the perfect moment and the perfect time for us to put this project out into the world ,” Questlove and Black Thought said. “To plant a seed about kindness that will hopefully have a lasting impact for generations to come.”
“Rise Up, Sing Out” can be seen on the Disney+ streaming service. For more information, visit https://www.disneyplus.com/series/rise-up-sing-out/1me648Gbg6a3?sharesource=iOS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.