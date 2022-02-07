R&B star Fantasia will lead an all-star cast in the upcoming film production of “The Color Purple.”
The film will be based on the Broadway musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel that was adapted for film by Steven Spielberg in 1985.
The news that Fantasia would star in the film was announced during the special “Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising.” The special aired on Friday, Feb. 3.
Fantasia took to Instagram to share that she would be reprising the role she played on Broadway back in 2007.
“I got the part,” Fantasia was filmed saying in the short clip.
She also delivered a heartfelt thread on Twitter in response to what she called a “full circle moment.
“As I sit tonight and reflect on the journey my life has taken I believe I now understand what Redemption truly feels like,” Fantasia tweeted. “The last time I stepped into this character, the similarities between what I portrayed on stage and what I experienced in my own reality were too close for comfort. I’ve learned since then that my pain was only an introduction to a greater purpose of meaning and assignment.”
The role was the Grammy Award-winning singer and American Idol Season 3 winner’s Broadway debut.
“I hope that every little black girl who is fighting to be heard and recognized also promises to never give up in spite of the costs,” Fantasia wrote. “Now everyone who has been wondering why I’ve been missing and so quiet can see that I’ve been dedicating all of my time to All Things Purple! (Matthew 20:16)”
It was also revealed during the special that “Orange is the New Black” actress Danielle Brooks would be reprising her role as Sophia.
Brooks became overwhelmed with emotion when she answered a video call regarding her audition and Oprah Winfrey – who played Sophia in the 1985 film production – appeared on the screen.
So beyond grateful to @oprah for trusting me with playing, once again, this powerhouse of a woman," the 32-year-old star wrote on Instagram. "She put her foot in that role and helped to change so many lives. I pray to do the same. The journey to getting to this moment was very humbling but I wouldn't change it for the world!! I can't wait to share Sofia with this next generation."
Brooks' onstage performance as Sofia in the Musical’s revival earned her a 2016 Tony award nomination.
According to Vanity Fair, Winfrey, Spielberg and Quincy Jones are among the producers of the new movie, which will be directed by Blitz Bazawule, the filmmaker behind Beyoncé's "Black is King."
Along with Taylor and Brooks, the cast also includes Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R. and Taraji P. Henson.
Filming and release dates for the film are yet to be announced.
Information from CNN.com, Vanity Fair, Instagram.com and Twitter.com contributed to this report.
