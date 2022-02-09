Singer, songwriter and producer Betty Davis passed away on Wednesday, February 9 in her hometown of Homestead, Pennsylvania. She was 77 years old.
In addition to her own musical contributions, Betty Davis is famously known for her brief marriage to jazz icon Miles Davis. The couple wed in 1968 and she is attributed with acclimating him to psychedelic rock – and introduced him to Jimi Hendrix. Though the marriage lasted only one year, their destiny is forever linked because she is credited with inspiring the classic 1970 album Bitches Brew.
Soon after her divorce from Miles Davis, Betty Davis began laying the foundation for her own musical legacy.
She released her self-titled debut album in 1973. Two more albums quickly followed: 1974’s They Say I’m Different and 1975’s Nasty Gal.
Davis gained a cult following for her sexuality-laden lyrics, highlighted on songs like “Shut Off the Light” and “If “I’m in Luck I Might Get Picked Up.” Her candid, liberating attitudes trailblazed a path for artists like Prince and Madonna.
Her other album credits included Is This Love or Desire and Crashin’ From Passion.
Davis also penned the song “Uptown (to Harlem)” for The Chambers Brothers and wrote the tunes that resulted in The Commodores being signed to Motown.
“She articulated a kind of pre-punk, funk-blues fusion that had yet to be normalized in mainstream music – a style that few musicians have come close to replicating,” a statement announcing her passing read. “As one of the first Black women to write, arrange, and produce her own albums, Davis was raw, unapologetic, and in full control, a visionary who disregarded industry boundaries and constraints.”
Underappreciated and frustrated by the complications that come with being an artist ahead of her time, Betty Davis bowed out of the music scene and demanded privacy for decades.
In the 2000s, Davis was rediscovered by a new generation of fans, including John Ballon, who was instrumental in reviving her catalog of music via reissues on Light in the Attic Records.
She also inspired a new generation of artists. Afrofuturist singer/actor Janelle Monae credits Davis as “one of the godmothers of redefining how Black women in music can be viewed.”
“she’s opened up a lot of doors for artists like myself,” Monae said.
“We just grains of sand in her Bettyness,” added soul veteran Erykah Badu.
Davis’ music was recently featured in television series such as Orange Is the New Black, Girlboss, Mixed-ish, and High Fidelity. Davis herself was the subject of a 2017 documentary film, Betty: They Say I'm Different. “Uptown (to Harlem),” her initial songwriting coup, was featured in Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s 2021 Academy Award-nominated documentary Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). In late 2022, Light in the Attic will reissue Davis’ final, and personal favorite, studio album Crashin’ From Passion.
“Our hearts are incredibly heavy today. Betty has been the guiding light in everything we do at Light in the Attic,” said Matt Sullivan, founder of Light in the Attic Records. “Her unbending DIY ethic and groundbreaking spirit will live on forever. We are going to miss her so much.”
