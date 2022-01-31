Music star and beauty industry mogul Rihanna showcased a baby bump this weekend while out in New York with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
The multi-platinum selling songstress and founder of the Fenty brand was captured by photographer Miles Diggs wearing a pink jacket that exposed her pregnant belly, which was bedazzled with jewels and pearls. In the photo Rihanna is also being embraced by A$AP Rocky.
Diggs posted the image to his Instagram account on Monday with the caption “SHE IS!” He also tagged Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in the post. It is the pair’s first child.
They started officially dating nearly two years ago, though rumors about them being romantically linked have persisted since he performed as an opening act for Rihanna’s 2013 Diamonds World Tour.
The 29-year-old rapper, actor and model referred to Rihanna as “the one” in an interview with GQ Magazine this past May. “I think when you know, you know,” he told GQ. “She’s 'the one’.”
Information from People.com and GQ.com contributed to this report.
