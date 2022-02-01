The life and legacy of music legend and St. Louis native Chuck Berry will kick off Black History Month programming for the Nine PBS network. An encore presentation “IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Chuck Berry” will air on Tuesday, February 1 at 8 p.m.
The documentary offers a comprehensive view of Berry’s life and pioneering musical career. “IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Chuck Berry” features family, friends (including University City Loop developer Joe Edwards) and some of the biggest names in music to speak on how his music shaped the sound of his generation and generations to come. Berry’s most famous disciple, Rolling Stones lead guitarist Keith Richards, is prominently featured throughout the film.
Also included in the monthlong lineup of programming is “My Journey with Annie Malone: James Agbara Bryson,” which airs at 7 p.m. Monday, February 14.
Bryson, a descendant of Annie Turnbo Malone, explores her life and connections to Central Illinois and the countless contributions to the St. Louis region after rising to prominence in hair care and beauty products for Black women. The daughter of formerly enslaved parents, she became one of America's first female Black millionaires. As a turn-of-the-century entrepreneur, she also founded a cosmetology school in St. Louis and her philanthropy, including the initial donation for what became Annie Malone Children and Family Services, still resonates throughout the region.
“IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Chuck Berry” airs on Nine PBS Network at 8 p.m. CST on Tuesday February 1 and “My Journey with Annie Malone: James Agbara Bryson” airs at 7 p.m. Monday, February 14.. Check local listings for details. For additional information and a full line up of Black History Month Programming scheduled to air on Nine PBS, visit https://www.ninepbs.org/blogs/history/nine-pbs-celebrates-black-history/
