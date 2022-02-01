Actor Moses J. Moseley, best known for his recurring role on the AMC Network show The Walking Dead, has died. He was 31.
“He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone’s eyes,” Moseley’s manager said in a statement shared with People.com on Monday.
TMZ.com, which was first to report the news of the Moseley’s passing, said that the young actor was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia on Wednesday.
Additional details related to his passing his have not been released, though TMZ.com said law enforcement confirmed that the manner of his death is currently under investigation.
Moseley is mostly known for his portrayal of Mike, one of Michonne’s (played by Danai Gurira) pet zombies, on The Walking Dead in 2012 and 2015.
“Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him, he would have made your day amazing,” the statement of his passing continued. “He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business.”
Following the news of his death on Monday, AMC issued a statement on social media that read: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.”
In addition to The Walking Dead, Moseley was also featured in the 2017 film Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies. He also appeared in Joyful Noise, The Internship, Queen of the South, Watchmen, and Blood Scroll: Horror Stories.
Information from TMZ.com, People.com and Twitter.com contributed to this report.
