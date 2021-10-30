For the first time, St. Louis will have a volunteer training program for those who want to support the families of individuals killed by police, corrections officers, or other state officers in the St. Louis Area.
The Fatal State Violence Response Program, a collaboration between Faith for Justice and ArchCity Defenders, seeks volunteers to participate in their crisis response program and a 24-hour hotline.
A statement from the group says volunteers “will learn trauma-informed techniques for helping families in the aftermath of killings by police and in-custody jail deaths.”
This program is informed by decades of similar work done in a less structured format. The Coalition Against Police Crimes and Repression (CAPCR), for example, has been doing support work for the families of those killed by police or in custody since 1983, after Marilyn Banks was killed by a stray bullet from a police officer’s gun while sitting on her front porch. CAPCR supported her family in the aftermath, particularly her two young sons.
Volunteers trained in the Fatal State Violence Response Program will be building off of CAPCR’s work and the work of the Oakland, California-based Anti Police Terror Project.
Other groups doing similar victim-support work in the area include PotBangerz, who help feed and support some victims’ families, and CopWatch St. Louis.
The St. Louis Prosecutor’s Office also has a Crime Victim’s Services division, which provides advocacy, support navigating the criminal justice system, and assistance applying for Crime Victims’ Compensation money to help cover funeral services and mental health assistance.
However, according to attorney Emanuel Powell with ArchCity Defenders, the Fatal State Violence Response Program helps fill a specific need not addressed by this program: that of helping families navigate the unique trauma of a loved one killed by an agent of the state.
The Fatal State Violence Response Program volunteer positions will be financed with a stipend. Powell says they will learn “how to show up on a scene” and advocate for families in an immediate and long-term sense.
“One of those horror stories we’ve heard with some mothers is not even being able to find their loved ones' bodies,” Powell said. “So, volunteers will be trained to help with that type of question, as well as more long-term things such as filing complaints with the civilian oversight board, connecting with more long-term legal or mental health services, and planning vigils.”
“To the extent that families want to march or do another direct action, that’s what that team would help with, too,” Powell said. Back in 2018, ArchCity workers began interviewing the families of people killed in prison or by police to figure out what support they needed. One question from those interviews was what would it look like for the community to show up, even if it’s not one of the big-name cases.
“This is something that came out of that — the need for both rapid response and also an ongoing support and community building,” Powell said.
Applications are due by Nov. 8. Interviews will be completed by Nov. 12, and volunteers will be notified by Nov. 15, according to a Fatal State Violence Response Program press release.
