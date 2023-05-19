Saying that he is confident he can build the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office "into one of the highest performing in the nation," former Dowd Bennett partner Gabe Gore has been appointed to replace the departed Kim Gardner at the helm of the beleaguered city office.
"I look forward to serving the city I love," Gore told reporters outside the Circuit Attorney's office on the fourth floor of the Carnahan Courts Building on Friday morning.
"The Circuit Attorney's Office plays an essential role in the criminal justice system, and it can only be successful if it works in collaboration with everyone represented here today – and the community.'
Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Tracy were among those standing with Gore and Gov. Mike Parson, who announced Gore's appointment.
"I didn't care if [the appointee] was a Democrat, Republican, or Independent. I didn't care whether they would run for re-election or what," Parson said. "Gabe Gore is the qualified, experienced leader the city of St. Louis needs."
Parson used "dysfunction" in describing Gardner's office. She suddenly quit on Tuesday after announcing she would resign on June 1.
"This is an opportunity to demand better and do better by the city of St. Louis," he said.
Gore is leaving lucrative employment as the first African American Dowd Bennett partner.
According to his biography on the law firm's website, Gore tried over 20 cases, including cases involving breach of contract, product liability, misappropriation of trade secrets, securities fraud, breach of trust, employment and property damage claims.
His clients included Fortune 500 corporations, corporate executives, and high-ranking government officials.
Before joining Dowd Bennett, he served as a law clerk to the Honorable John R. Gibson of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals; an assistant U.S. attorney; an assistant special counsel for the Waco investigation; an associate at Williams & Connolly LLP; and a partner at Bryan Cave LLP.
Gore earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Missouri State University, where he was a track and cross-country athlete. He then attended the University of Chicago Law School, receiving his Juris Doctor.
While studying for his law degree, Gore and his wife, Nicole, took classes taught by Barack Obama, who would go on to become the nation's 44th president.
"My sole focus is to begin building a high-performing Circuit Attorney's office that can deliver services that the city of St. Louis deserves," Gore said.
He said the transformation of the office would begin with "building a staff of attorneys and professionals" and "building collaborations with all the parties integral to the success of this office."
While he said, "I'm not focused on that now," when asked if he would seek re-election in 2024, Gore did not rule a campaign for the office out.
"I can't be distracted. It is something I will consider [in the future.]" St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement, "I've always been consistent that we stand ready to help our City of St. Louis partners. Now, with the appointment of Circuit Attorney Gore, I'll make it plain: the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office stands ready to help in any way that we can to help stabilize the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office."
"Public safety in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County is invariably interconnected, and a functioning Circuit Attorney's Office is vital to the safety of this entire region. My colleagues in prosecutor's offices across the region have also expressed their support. I look forward to everyone pulling together during this critical transition in the Circuit Attorney's Office."
The 22nd Judicial Court said in a release it congratulated Gore on his appointment.
"During this time of transition, the Court hopes the region comes together to offer support and assistance to the CAO's new leader with a renewed focus on public safety and the fair administration of justice in the City of St. Louis," the Court said.
In one of her final official acts as Circuit Attorney, on May 12, Gardner filed a petition to vacate the conviction of Christopher Dunn.
"For the last 33 years, Mr. Dunn has been incarcerated for a crime in which there is clear and convincing evidence he did not commit," Gardner said in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday.
"We have an ethical duty to work to correct this injustice. We hope his wrongful conviction is set aside for the sake of Mr. Dunn, his family, and the City of St. Louis." Gore said as Circuit Attorney, he would "definitely look at that very seriously."
