Stellar Gospel Music Awards celebrated its 38th edition on July 15, 2023 during a live ceremony at The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Stellar Gospel Music Awards will be televised on the newly launched Stellar Network at 5 p.m. Friday, July 30. The ceremony will also be broadcast on the BET Network at 6 p.m. Sunday, August 6.
Hosted by Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, the Stellar Gospel Music Awards honored icons for their significant contributions to the Gospel music industry.
CeCe Winans received the Aretha Franklin Icon Award, recognizing her exceptional talent and enduring impact.
Rev. Milton Biggham received the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring his lifetime dedication to spreading the uplifting message of Gospel music.
Bobby Jones was honored with the Most Notable Achievement Award, acknowledging his outstanding contributions and influential career.
The show features performances by Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Naomi Raine, Pastor Mike Jr., Tim Bowman Jr., and Zacardi Cortez.
The emerging artists’ stage showcased HLE and Lena Byrd, rising Gospel stars.
The Stellar Gospel Awards also introduced its Stellar+ Experience (Stellar+EXP) last week in Las Vegas.
This fan experience featured concerts, discussions, and master classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.