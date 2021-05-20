Calls for governor to uphold voters’ constitutional rights
Crowds gathered across the state Friday, including one in front of the State Office Building in St. Louis, to protest Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s withdrawal from expanding Medicaid on Thursday, May 13.
Organized by Jobs with Justice, speakers took to the microphone to express anger and disappointment in Parson going back on his word to fund the expansion, passed by Missouri voters in August as a constitutional amendment.
The Rev. Dr. Emmet Baker said his daughter’s life could have been saved nine years ago by Medicaid expansion, which failed in the state 10 years ago.
“We have people all over this state who are dying simply because we don’t have Medicaid expansion,” Baker said. “It is estimated that approximately 700 people a year in Missouri die because they don’t have healthcare.”
Baker asked the crowd why Parson, who has health care, can deny other people the same.
“Our politicians must recognize that we the people are the power,” Baker said. “It’s time for a change, it’s time for a change.”
Dr. Heidi Miller has practiced internal medicine as a primary care doctor since 2013 at Family Care Health Centers, one of the Federally Qualified Health Centers in St. Louis. She also serves as Regional Health Commission medical director.
Miller spoke about her many patients who have suffered because of the inability to afford basic, preventative care.
“By wasting time and wasting truth, we have wasted lives,” she said.
“So together I stand with you to hold the will of the voters — to honor and respect the integrity of hard working Missourians to access health care.”
Natashia Pickens, said Parson “flat out lied” to Missourians. She is president of Communications Workers of America 6355.
“He got on camera and said he would uphold the vote of the people,” Pickens said. “And as recently as yesterday he made it clear he has no plans on carrying out what the voters of Missouri said we wanted them to do.”
Pickens said Parson doesn’t have a voicemail for the public to leave him messages but encouraged people to call 1-877-311-6932 and leave a message to let him know he made a big mistake by pulling the state out of Medicaid expansion.
“This is not a contest, you can call more than once,” Pickens said to a laughing crowd.
Parson formally withdrew the state from its plan to expand Medicaid coverage on Thursday, six days after the General Assembly presented him with the 2022 budget that did not include the $1.9 billion for Medicaid expansion — something he reluctantly requested be included to respect the will of the voters.
Missouri residents passed Medicaid expansion with 53.25 percent of the vote on Aug. 4. By lowering requirement thresholds for Medicaid beginning July 1, an additional 275,000 Missourians who struggle to make ends meet will have access to health coverage.
The expansion would cover working-age adults who earn up to 138 percent of the federal poverty guideline, or $17,774 a year for a single person. That is equal to working about 33 hours a week at the state minimum wage of $10.30 per hour.
For a household of four, the limit is $36,570, the income of one person working full time at $17.58 an hour or two people working a combined 68 hours a week at minimum wage.
Activists are likely to bring this issue to court in the coming weeks.
