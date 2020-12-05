NASHVILLE, TENN – Winfrey Foods, LLC, is proud to have its Royal Relish Chow Chow included in this year’s Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things holiday gift list, featured in the December 2020 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com.
“What do you get the food lover who has everything?” Oprah Winfrey asked, in the December issue of her magazine. “My cousins Cardale, Burnice and Karla’s Chow Chow,” was her answer. “This savory-sweet relish is magic with salads, sandwiches, and eggs — or just straight out of the jar.”
“This recognition is personal to us,” Karla Winfrey said. “As Oprah’s cousins, we remember her enjoying our mother’s chow chow during Sunday dinners at our home. And now she uses it under our new label. So in a way, our chow chow is probably one of her original ‘favorite things.’”
Oprah used the Royal Relish on crowder peas during her 30-day vegan diet in 2019.
Cardale Winfrey said: “Our recipe is more than 70 years old and pays homage to the southern women who not only worked in and outside the home, but created and shared the earth’s goodness in a jar by canning and preserving.”
Winfrey Foods was established in 2017 by siblings Karla, Burnice and Cardale Winfrey. The trio took their grandmother’s chow chow recipe, which had been handed down to their mother, Judy, and tweaked it to become a flavorful, fat-free, vegan-friendly condiment that complements any meat or vegetable.
Royal Relish is the signature product of Winfrey Foods, LLC. Royal Relish is a finely blended combination of peppers, onions, cabbage, green tomatoes and spices that wakes up any dish from beans and greens to omelettes, salads, deviled eggs, potato salad, chicken salad, fish and chicken. It is used by many chefs and at select restaurants, including the luxury boxes at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Winfrey Foods’ Original, Spicy and NASHVILLE HOT Chow Chow is available for purchase in specially priced gift packs and individually at winfreyfoods.com. Specially priced gift packs are also available in the Oprah’s Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah or on the Amazon App on iOS and Android, using the discount code: OPRAH. Royal Relish is also available at Publix stores in Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.