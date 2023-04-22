It’s been a week since Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx reported the entertainer was hospitalized due to a health-related incident.
Corinne shared the news in an Instagram post on her account last Wednesday (April 12) that the incident happened on Tuesday, April 11. She didn’t specify what occurred, but she did say with “quick action and great care,” Jamie is “on his way to recovery.”
A source with information about the situation told CNN Jamie is still hospitalized in Georgia and undergoing medical tests.
Jamie is in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz. A source revealed to CNN the medical emergency didn’t occur on set and Jamie wasn’t driven to the hospital in an emergency vehicle.
An unnamed source related to the film’s production told CNN on Friday (April 14) that filming is “currently underway” and is set to wrap up this week. The person didn’t share if Jamie has unfinished scenes or if he will return to set.
