Kelly A. King has been selected as senior vice president of human resources for St. Louis Development Corporation. In this role, she serves as an advisor to the president and CEO on all personnel related operations, including recruiting, procuring a progressive and inclusive culture, and management of a team of six interdepartmental team members.
King has over 10 years of progressive HR experience and has worked in both the private sector as well as community development financial institutions and received her BS in human resource management from Lindenwood University. King is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. DDO Chapter, United Way Leadership Society, and board member for the ZYP for the St. Louis Zoom.
