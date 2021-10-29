Biological brothers and musical production duo 22-year-old Alex(AR), and 20-year-old Ray(RayRay) Cunningham of RayRay&AR just may be the youngest talents part of St. Louis’ stellar production renaissance.
Other major St. Louis producers include The Trak Starz, Metro Boomin, ChaseTheMoney, JRod, Chopsquad DJ, and more.
RayRay sparked an interest in producing first. At the time, he was in his eighth-grade year and began making beats because of his love for music. AR helped him get the software and everything else he needed.
While it was unorthodox, AR reveals he downloaded the Adobe Creative Suite software without having a paid subscription. He said he discovered it was fun and played around with the different programs there. That’s how he first learned how to produce.
He made a beat one day with the hope of getting a reaction out of his brother. It worked. RayRay was impressed and also surprised by his skill level.
RayRay suggested they work together. AR obliged, and after four months, they decided to take it seriously. They haven’t looked back since.
“It's one of those things where when you’re first going into it, you’re like ‘man, I wish I had somebody to help me,” AR said. “Once you start learning and developing your own sound and your own swag, you appreciate it so much more because you know there’s not another you out there.”
The first well-known artist they produced a song for is another hometown hero, Luh Kel. They produced his song, “Pull Up,” off his debut album “Mixed Emotions,” released in 2019. The hit gave them that push and reassurance they were doing well.
The song has had amazing success since its release. Last year, it went gold, and it just went platinum this year.
The brothers and University City natives are overjoyed about the major W they’ve received with the single.
Their debut project, “Last of the Leaders,” dropped in the summer. Although they were accustomed to being behind the scenes, they felt they were sitting on too much music not to release it.
With hundreds of records no one had heard, including songs with artists such as Yung Bleu and Future, they felt it was finally time to release their own music.
“We said ‘you know what, let's be smart,” AR said. “We are gaining this platform. Why not release our own stuff? We were so happy it was our first album. We were just enjoying the experience. So the response was extremely overwhelming. We were like, ‘oh my God, everybody loves it.’ It was definitely awesome.”
The songs on the project are a mix of beats they sent to artists, songs artists already had and the majority were with artists they had long studio sessions with.
“We pull up to the crib with them to just chill out, talk and do music,” AR said. “A lot of those records just came from us sitting at the studio or at people’s houses bored like ‘man, let’s record.’”
“Grown,” one of the album’s most popular tracks with one of St. Louis’ elite emcees LA4ss was recorded in about ten minutes. AR said they were sitting around bored, teasing each other. Someone mentioned the word grown, and 4ss went in the booth and recorded the hook immediately.
RayRay describes their sound as a mixture of different elements, including synthesizers playing a major role.
“We use a lot of electric stuff like a lot of synthesizers and plug-ins,” RayRay said. “It's an electric soul kind of thing with some there too, ‘cause we do mess with a lot of trap artists.”
They said they’ve learned a lot and have gained a lot of wisdom from those who’ve paved the way for them, including Metro Boomin, who mentors them.
“As a producer from St. Louis, it's easier to get lost,” AR said. “It's easy to get trampled over in the game just by the workload and the environment. It's easier to get overwhelmed by everything, and just by seeing Metro the way he moves, the way he’s conducted himself throughout the years, it made us know in our heart, you ain’t gotta do anything crazy.”
AR added you don’t have to have a big ego when it comes to producing certain genres.
“He [Metro] showed us you can move a certain way, make hard beats, be around hardcore rappers, do yo thang, and still have people respect you even if you play around with different genres,” he said.
Some advice RayRay gives to up-and-coming local producers, especially the youth, is to keep going even when you get discouraged.
You get to thinking ‘I’m not good enough,’” he said. “You'll have to go through it to see yourself [and] actually be a better producer. Keep going and keep working cause eventually, it's gonna pay off.”
Since the brothers are fairly young, they say it feels surreal sometimes they’re in the position they’re in now.
“It's just one of those things where it hits you at a time where you don’t expect it,” AR said. “I can be at a family reunion with my family chilling. Then I get to thinking my family looks at me as a baby because I’m 22, but to the world, it's a different story. That right there... It's like I’m doing something right. It’s definitely humbling. You can’t do anything but just smile and be like ‘man, wow.’ We thought of this stuff five years ago. To actually see it in our faces, it's unbelievable.”
RayRay&AR’s music is available on all digital streaming platforms. Their merchandise is available for purchase on https://lastoftheleaders.com/.
Follow the duo at RayRayandAR on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.
