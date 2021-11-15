The Radio Television Digital News Association recently awarded KFF’s Kaiser Health News a national Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for a series of stories by Midwest Correspondent Cara Anthony on the hidden burdens of systematic racism.
Anthony formerly served as a multimedia reporter at the Belleville News-Democrat. A native of East St. Louis, Ill., she previously worked at The Indianapolis Star, The Frederick (Md.) News-Post and the Daily Press (Newport News, Va.). Anthony co-moderated USA Today Network events during the 2016 election, and her six-part Belleville News-Democrat series titled “Then I Knew” about racism in America was nominated in 2018 for an Emmy. She is a graduate of Tennessee State University.
