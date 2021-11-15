Cara Anthony

The Radio Television Digital News Association recently awarded KFF’s Kaiser Health News a national Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for a series of stories by Midwest Correspondent Cara Anthony on the hidden burdens of systematic racism.

KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony poses for a photo with her daughter on Aug. 29, 2020. Three months into the pandemic, Anthony said goodbye to chemically straightened hair, which led to many conversations with her daughter about what it means to go natural. 

Anthony formerly served as a multimedia reporter at the Belleville News-Democrat. A native of East St. Louis, Ill., she previously worked at The Indianapolis Star, The Frederick (Md.) News-Post and the Daily Press (Newport News, Va.). Anthony co-moderated USA Today Network events during the 2016 election, and her six-part Belleville News-Democrat series titled “Then I Knew” about racism in America was nominated in 2018 for an Emmy. She is a graduate of Tennessee State University.

