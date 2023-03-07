Mike Africa, Jr. (center) was interviewed by Jamala Rogers (right) at an event co-sponsored by Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty represented by Michelle Smith (left), in promotion of the film "40 Years a Prisoner," detailing Africa's efforts to exonerate his parents, Debbie and Mike African, Sr., members of MOVE who are still incarcerated. The screening and talk took place at St. Louis University on Saturday, March 4, 2023.