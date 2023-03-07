St. Louis American columnist Jamala Rogers interviewed Mike Africa Jr. who was in St. Louis recently to promote the HBO documentary "40 Years a Prisoner." The documentary follows the journey of Africa Jr. to exonerate his parents, Debbie and Mike Sr. The two were part of the MOVE 9 who have been incarcerated since a 1978 police raid that resulted in the death of a police officer.
In 1983, Philly police bombed the MOVE compound and eleven members perished, including five children.
The event was held at St. Louis University on Saturday, March 4, 2023, and was sponsored by the following organizations: SLU Center for Social Action, Global Justice Ecology Project, St. Louis University Prison Program, Organization for Black Struggle, Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty, Tent Mission STL, Resist STL, Billiken 2 Billiken, STL Mutual Aid and Coalition Against Police Crimes and Repression.
