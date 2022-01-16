On Sunday, November 27, 1960, the United Hebrew Congregation hosted the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as he spoke on the future of integration. His speech took place at the United Hebrew Temple, then home to the oldest Jewish congregation west of the Mississippi River and now the location of the Missouri Historical Society’s Library & Research Center.
Dr. King visited St. Louis several times between 1954 and 1964. On his first visit in 1954 he spoke at the National Baptist Convention, proving to a crowd of mostly religious leaders that he was more than just the son of the Reverend Martin Luther King Sr. In 1957, he filled the Kiel Auditorium with a crowd of nearly 8,000 people, raising about $50,000 for his work.
In 1960, Rabbi Jerome Grollman invited Dr. King back to St. Louis as part of a speaker series sponsored by the Liberal Forum of the Jewish Community Centers Association. Dr. King was the first of five speakers in the series. Admission to the event was $1.25, with special discounts available to students and faculty.
An exhausted Dr. King arrived in St. Louis in time for a small, private reception with some of the event organizers, then went on to the temple. Invited to rest in Grollman’s office, Dr. King almost immediately fell asleep in a red lounge chair, which now sits in Grollman’s home.
After his short rest, Dr. King spoke to a full house of over 2,000 people, stating that America was “standing on the threshold of the most creative period in the development of race relations.” He criticized President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Vice President Richard Nixon for not taking a stand against segregation and for not upholding the 1954 Supreme Court ruling in the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka case.
He expressed hope for the presidency of the newly elected John F. Kennedy but was cautiously optimistic about real change, as there was a continued resistance to integration and equal rights in Congress. Dr. King emphasized the importance of challenging existing norms and continuing to fight injustices wherever they’re encountered. When speaking about the nonviolent protest movement, he proclaimed that “we must match their capacity to inflict suffering with the capacity to endure suffering.” After his speech, Dr. King answered questions submitted in advance by the crowd. A reception followed wherein all attendees were invited.
Dr. King visited St. Louis three more times—twice in 1963 and once in 1964—before his assassination in April 1968. Each time he visited, his impact and influence grew. It is with great pride that the Missouri Historical Society can continue to honor his legacy and that of other local civil rights leaders by using a historic space to educate and empower generations to come.
Content and photos provided by the Missouri Historical Society.
