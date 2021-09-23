The absolute arrogance of developer Paul McKee to name his three-bed urgent care center “Homer G. Phillips Hospital” is breathtaking. It is a perfect example of a wealthy, tone-deaf male strutting his white privilege and perceived dominance over a neighborhood that he has been responsible for ruining.
The first definition of “hospital” in the dictionary is “a charitable institution for the needy, aged, or ill.” I’m pretty sure that McKee’s clinic won’t be a charitable institution. So not only is his latest venture disrespectful, it is dishonest. The fact that he has not heeded the pleas of members of the Black community to change the name speaks volumes about the character of this man.
On behalf of all white people who recognize and honor the contributions of the late Dr. Homer G. Phillips and the “real” hospital that was named after him, I am sorry and ashamed.
Barbara L. Finch
Our region’s public discussion about its longtime consternation about race usually addresses large, high profile and explosive events. These highly visible events, some local, some national and beyond, cross a range including immigration (see the nation’s racially discriminatory and abusive treatment of Haitians at the Texas border, where Governor Greg Abbott has sent a fleet of state-owned vehicles to serve as a barricade along the border with Mexico), news about a Black person who is the first of their race in their field to break the color barrier (most recently Sheena Hamilton was named the first Black woman to serve as St. Louis City Counselor), hateful language spray-painted on a storefront, Confederate flags flown defiantly, a Confederate monument being torn down or police misconduct (Woodson Terrace police used a K9 unit to attack an unarmed Black man).
Yet, more often than not, people speak about their families, co-workers, neighborhoods or churches more privately. Given Black St. Louis’ Jim Crow past, it means that when the word “race” comes up, many Blacks think about white privilege and bias against Blacks that includes disrespect for their traditions and achievements. Rather than seek to understand, our cultural icons are pushed to the fringe—or in the case of the name and history of Homer G. Phillips Hospital, diminished or reduced in significance and value. Some resentment and distrust around racial issues is not just about material disparities but also about disrespect.
Whether an action is intentional or based on limited awareness, it can still be seen as inconsiderate and be hurtful. Granted, there has been some positive change in America — race is increasingly seen by more and more people in less stark terms. But when there is a conscious decision to ignore intense and heartfelt concerns about the use of the name of a highly-respected person, an individual considered important and an institution regarded as central to the lives and aspirations of thousands of Black people and their well being, it raises a serious question.
Why does developer Paul McKee refuse to explain why he persists in his appropriation of the name of Homer G. Phillips Hospital for his minuscule three-bed health facility? Tell the concerned St. Louis Black community why you persist.
There is already great distrust and suspicion of developer McKee and the promises he made in 2009, when he went public with his massive Northside Regeneration Project that gave him control of over 1,500 acres in North St. Louis and a right to hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential public development subsidies.
Unfortunately, he still has effective control of the large parcel of land that surrounds the new massive new National Geospatial Agency project, and anyone who wants to develop anything on the Pruitt-Igoe site has to deal with McKee and his banks. Meanwhile, the record shows that most of the remaining properties owned by McKee have continued to decay, decline in value and see deteriorating living conditions for the remaining residents.
We are living in a moment in this region when so many people and institutions say that despite the current toxic political environment, they want to improve racial relations. That means they must not be indifferent to issues, usually outside their realm, that hamper achieving the region’s goals for greater economic growth and shared prosperity.
McKee was asked to reconsider his ill-advised recalcitrance about naming this mini project after Homer G. Phillips Hospital over a year and a half ago in this newspaper and in The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He has stubbornly refused to even discuss this issue publicly.
While Black St. Louis should not dislike unequivocally any person based on race, there is nothing wrong with the special feelings of affection for other Black people and our shared history and institutions.
As a matter of fact. it would be astonishing if Black people did not — as Randall Kennedy, a professor at Harvard Law School says rightly in a report in The Atlantic magazine’s May 1997 issue —”something would be wrong with me if I did not sense and express racial pride...racial loyalty and racial solidarity.”
More St. Louisans should let Paul McKee know he is wrong to maintain, inexplicably, a position that so many find arrogant and selfish. However, more importantly, represents a harmful, inconsiderate attitude about racial symbolism that is out of step with the times and a detriment to greater progress and collaboration based on mutual respect.
