The World Theater high atop the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., was transformed into a spirit-filled sanctuary by many well-known names in the African American church during a filming of “Blessing of the Elders.”
During a June 23 event the museum honored seven iconic figures in the Black Church: Dr. John Perkins, Dr. A.R. Bernard, Dr. Tony Evans, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Bishop Charles E. Blake, Bishop Vashti McKenzie, and Bishop T.D. Jakes.
“Our hope for Blessing of the Elders is to honor – past and present – Black pastors who have impacted America with their significant ministry,” said Harry Hargrave, CEO of Museum of the Bible.
Several honorees turned acceptance speeches into stirring, and Marvin Winans played and sang, “Let the Church Say Amen!”
BeBe Winans and Erica Campbell served as hosts and sang. Wintley Phipps used his bass-baritone voice to sing, “Talk About a Child Who Loves Jesus.”
The program featured stirring selections by Fred Hammond, the Clark Sisters, Anthony Brown, Tremaine Hawkins, and the rapper Lecrae – artists reflecting the diversity within God’s family.
“The remarkable history of the Black Church in America demonstrates a biblical faith under pressure that should inspire people of any generation,” said Dr. A.R. Bernard, Blessing of the Elders Steering Committee chair, in a statement released.
“We are elated that the indelible mark of our community on the fabric of American society is finally being acknowledged.”
Rev. John M. Perkins, 92, is a civil rights activist, Bible teacher, best-selling author, philosopher, and community developer who was first among the honorees.
As he received his medallion, he said, “What am I thinking about? The Black Church, the white church . . . the Black church is the cornerstone the builder rejected.”
Bishop Vashti McKenzie, the first woman named a bishop in the African Methodist Episcopal church, is now the interim president of the National Council of Churches.
As she walked in, she said, “This is a historic gathering of faith leaders primarily from the African America tradition . . . and I am just excited to be part of the gathering.”
A distinguished cast of presenters participated including actor Denzel Washington, his wife Pauletta, John Hope Bryant, and Courtney B. Vance.
Bishop Jamal Bryant, pastor of New Birth Baptist Church in Atlanta, paid tribute to McKenzie, who broke the gender barrier in the AME church and showed, “There is a role for women beyond frying chicken and singing solos in the choir.”
McKenzie said, “I accept this award on behalf of all the women who were pushed to the margins of church culture.”
Caesar broke the color and gender barrier in the church and said, “God has allowed us to stand.” Then she shouted, “Jesus, I’m not ashamed to call his name. Jesus, there is power in his name.”
Bishop Jakes used the occasion to honor his grandfather Thomas Dixon Jakes, Sr., who drowned in Mississippi, June 9, 1928.
Jakes said his grandfather died on his lunch break after arguing with a mob at the plant where he worked. In his acceptance speech, Jakes said his grandfather didn’t have the same chances Black people have today.
“I’m safe to be here,” he said, urging, “let us march on.”
