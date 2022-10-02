A group of the most influential executives in the urban inspirational and gospel music radio industry have come together to create the National Association of Gospel Radio [NAGR].
Its mission is “to empower radio stations as they preserve, protect, and advance the format.”
Charles “Pastor CeJay” Johnson has been elected by the NAGT board to serve as its first president.
Johnson is an executive with Alpha Media and community leader in Shreveport, La., where the organization’s office is located. Alpha Media owns historic KOKA-FM, which is celebrating its 72nd year, and two other gospel stations.
The organization is operating in a limited capacity with plans to launch fully on January 1, 2023, according to Johnson.
“We are America’s only trade association for radio professionals working in the gospel/ inspirational format,” Johnson explains.
“Separately, we reach thousands of ears every day, but together we reach millions of listeners. Our membership comprises radio station programmers, management, engineers, announcers, and salespeople. We believe our existence will uphold the legacy of gospel radio and help it grow for generations to come.
“Our vision is to become a trusted ally and to provide a hub of resources to stations to help them expand their listening base, increase advertising, and to support music artists within the format.”
Kyle Glover, with the Reach Gospel Radio network that includes 20 American cities and Canada, is executive vice president. Ju Joyner, from Virginia Beach’s Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting, is vice president of finance, and Fred Harris of Salem Media Group, which reaches nearly 40 USA media markets, is vice president of marketing and promotions.
The leadership is rounded out by Board members: Sctonda Kelly Gordon, Eternity Media Group program director in Augusta, GA; Chris Squire, iHeart Media senior vice president of sales, and Ron Thompson, program director with Washington D.C. based Radio One, the largest urban radio corporation in America in Washington, D.C
Johnson brought gospel music to a former hip-hop radio station, which is now 980 AM / 93.3 FM - KOKA. Under his leadership, he revived the station, expanded its listener base, grew its social media following, increased its revenue, and brought a diverse talent to the station.
The station airs 24-hour gospel programming and music, and Johnson hosts shows daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In 2022, KOKA was nominated for a Stellar Award in the Medium Market Category and Johnson was nominated for Radio Announcer of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.