Neosha Franklin was named director of Communications for the St. Louis Community Foundation where she previously served as Marketing and Communications manager. Franklin joined the Community Foundation in 2015 and oversees all aspects of its marketing and communications portfolio. Her responsibilities include organizational messaging and promotion, media relations, digital strategy, and community engagement. She also leads Give STL Day.
Neosha Franklin promoted to St. Louis Community Foundation director of Communications
