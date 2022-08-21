New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church (NLIC) has awarded $19,000 in scholarships to nine Metro East high school graduates and one college student who is currently enrolled in seminary school.
The scholarships were recently announced during the O’Fallon, Illinois church’s Annual Celebration of Education program, which was also streamed live to others via New Life’s various social media channels.
Bishop Geoffrey V. Dudley, New Life’s senior pastor, says the educational challenges and uncertainties faced by graduates and students during the pandemic, has also prepared them to overcome life’s challenges they may face in the future.
“You’ve been shaped by this moment and shaped by the pandemic,” said Dudley.
“Take all that you have learned, apply it and show your shape to the world because God’s grace will carry you through.”
The Celebration of Education event recognizes New Life in Christ members who are graduating from high school, college, and graduate school as well as those transitioning from elementary and middle school levels. The New Life in Christ Scholarship program supports its commitment to promote educational success. Since the program was established in 2003, it has provided $305,000 in financial assistance.
For 2022, the church is awarding 10 scholarships, which includes three new awards:
The Allen Dorsey, Jr. Memorial Scholarship bears the name of New Life in Christ’s former scholarship chair. It is awarded to an African American student who plans to study business.
The Rev. John B. Nurse, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, which is given to a theological student, and
The Anne Robinson Nurse Memorial Scholarship which is awarded to a student studying cosmetology.
Scholarship recipients are chosen based on their high academic achievement and their ability to demonstrate a love for serving others as well as their communities. All applicants submit written essays on specific topics provided by the church and are then interviewed by members of New Life’s scholarship committee. Those receiving the highest scores are awarded the scholarships which range from $1,000 to $4,500.
The 2021 New Life in Christ Scholarship recipients are:
Mariah May, Belleville Township High School East, Bishop Geoffrey V. Dudley, Sr. Pastoral Scholarship of Excellence, $4,500
Kelly Miller II, O’Fallon Township High School, John H. McCants Hope Scholarship, $3,500
Kennedi Machlin, Belleville Township High School West, Bishop Leamon & Ida Dorothy Dudley Memorial Scholarship, $2,500
Kayla Conklin, O’Fallon Township High School, Minister Sheila Renee Swygert Memorial Scholarship, $2,500
Seth Hunter, Belleville Township High School East, NLICIC Life Changer Scholarship, $2,000
Olivia Mitchell, Belleville Township High School East, NLICIC Life Changer Scholarship, $2,000
Kaylee Jackson, O’Fallon Township High School, Chyriell Drain Hill Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Jalil Roundtree, Edwardsville High School, Allen Dorsey Jr. Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Naomi Williams, Grand Canyon University Theological Seminary, Rev. John B. Nurse Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Stevee Eskridge, East St. Louis Sr. High School, Anne M. Robinson Nurse Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
