The Salute to Education, St. Louis' premiere scholarship and awards gala is back, and in-person for the first time in three years! Longtime educator Holly Cousins (center, left), founder of mentoring program Special Friends Extended in the Jennings School District, will receive the St. Louis American Foundation Lifetime Achiever award on Oct. 1, 2022. Join us in celebrating outstanding St. Louis African American educators in stlye at the Milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education at the America Center.
For tickets and information on the Milestone 35th anniversary Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, visit stlamerican.com. All net proceeds from this annual non-profit (501c3) event go towards scholarships for local, high potential students with financial needs.
