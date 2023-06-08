St. Louis County Children's Service Fund (CSF) will award $150 million to 72 mental health programs across St. Louis County, including a program at Better Family Life Inc.
CSF, the largest children's service found in Missouri, has invested more than $550 million in organizations throughout the community that provide services for children and families in their core focus areas. This includes crisis intervention, counseling, child advocacy, education, prevention and more.
The resources are generated by a quarter-cent sales tax that was approved by St. Louis County voters in 2008.
“Our Core Funding Opportunity is just one of the many ways we’re able to support essential services for local children and families,” said Emily Koenig, executive director of CSF.
“We are especially excited to welcome several new organizations and programs to our growing network of integrated partners.”
Koenig said this funding cycle is “their most significant distribution to date.”
Darryl G. Grimes, Better Family Life, Inc. CEO, said this is the seventh consecutive cycle of funding approved for the organization.
“It’s a testament to our commitment to serving the St. Louis community and our dedication to supporting the mental health and well-being of children, youth, and families,” he said.
BFL said in a release the organization would continue to implement and expand its comprehensive mental health services, focusing on children, youth, and young adults, with a comprehensive approach that encompasses the entire family unit.
"[It is] is an honor and a responsibility we do not take lightly," said Grimes.
"We remain committed to providing comprehensive, accessible, and culturally competent mental health services to the children, youth, and families of St. Louis. This funding enables us to continue making a positive and lasting impact on the lives of those we serve.
BFL also collaborates with local schools and community organizations to provide educational workshops, parenting support groups, and outreach activities aimed at fostering resilience, emotional well-being, and healthy family dynamics.
“Together, we can create a stronger, healthier, and more vibrant St. Louis,” said Grimes.
The St. Louis County Children’s Fund sponsors the John M. Anderson Excellence in Mental Health Awards, which celebrate and recognize unsung mental health professionals who have helped reduce the stigma of mental health in the Black community in the St. Louis region. CSF will present the Excellence in the Field of Mental Health Award to LaTosha Fowlkes, The Corel Collective at Saint Vincent president and CEO, and the Community Mental Health Provider Award to Lizette Smith, Our Little Haven Clinical Programs director.
They will be honored during the St. Louis American Foundation’s 23rd Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards Reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday June 22, 2023, at Hilton St. Louis Frontenac.
Included in the 2023-2026 Core Funding Recipients are:
· Annie Malone Children and Family Services
· Better Family Life, Inc.
· Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri
· Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis
· CASA of St. Louis
· Girls Inc. of St. Louis
· SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
· SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis
· St. Louis County Department of Public Health
· The Core Collective at Saint Vincent
· University of Missouri-St. Louis - Center for Behavioral Health
Washington University – The SYNCHRONY Project
· Youth In Need
For the complete list of recipients, please visit www.stlcsf.org. CSF also encourages those searching for mental and behavioral health services and partners to take advantage of its interactive map, which can be found at https://stlcsf.org/find-a-service/.
