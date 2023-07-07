The School District of University City recently announced 21 individuals have been selected to be inducted into the prestigious University City High School Hall of Fame this fall.
These University City High School graduates have made a tremendous difference locally, nationally and internationally and join dozens of other notable honorees who have helped to shape the world.
The celebration and formal induction of University City High School’s finest graduates will take place the Friday evening of Homecoming Weekend, September 29, 2023, at University City High School. Some of the awardees are:
Jerryl Christmas, Class of 1981
Starting in 1994, Christmas worked for seven years in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office as an assistant prosecutor and then became the senior prosecutor in the Sex Crimes Unit. In 2001, Christmas established his own law practice and litigated criminal, civil and wrongful death cases. He has been honored for his work by the National Conference of Negro Women and Lane College.
Gary Boyd, Class of 1982
Boyd, aka “Mr. Gary,” is best known for hosting the popular local television program "Them Yo People." With his distinctive crown and scepter, he takes to the streets to showcase the stories of St. Louis people and institutions in an engaging and uplifting manner. The show's mission is to educate, engage, excite and entertain diverse communities, highlighting the often overlooked families, organizations and small businesses that deserve recognition. His interviews have featured notable celebrities, national leaders and accomplished individuals from various fields.
Petra Jackson, Class of 1982
Petra Jackson accumulated 1,475 career points to put her fourth on the SIU-Carbondale all-time women’s basketball scoring list. In 1995, she became a star player for the St. Louis River Queens basketball team in the Women’s Basketball Association and was named the league’s MVP. Currently, Jackson serves as the head coach of the St. Louis Surge in the Global Women’s Basketball League. Her coaching career also includes head positions at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park, Shoreline Community College and the Block Yeshiva High School for six seasons. Jackson held assistant coaching positions at Harris-Stowe University and Saint Louis University.
Dorthea B. Nevils, Class of 1984
Dorthea B. Nevils began teaching English at University City High School in August 1988 and remained with The School District of University City for 31 years. She is a past Salute to Excellence in Education awardee. She served as a class sponsor, club sponsor and choir sponsor and fostered numerous extracurricular activities. She initiated Dress for Success days, revitalized Friday Black and Gold Days and organized events including the "Love Jones" Poetry Night. She served as a character education, building representative for the University City Federation of Teachers and a building liaison for the University City School District Council.
George Eugene Harper Jr, Class of 1987
Retired Naval Petty Officer First Class George Eugene Harper Jr. was affectionately known as “Big George” by his peers and family. Upon graduation, he immediately enlisted in the Navy. Throughout his career, he earned dozens of prestigious accolades, including three Navy Achievement Medals, four Sea Deployment Ribbons, two National Defense Service Medals, a Kuwait Liberation Medal, a Southwest Asia Service Medal, a War on Terrorism Medal, five Navy Good Conduct Medals and the Humanitarian Service Medal. He served around the world in a career that spanned 20 years, participating in operations and historic events that included the fall of the Berlin Wall, the war in Afghanistan, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Roderick Smith, Class of 1987
For Roderick Smith, The Jazz Ensemble sparked an enduring career in music as a keyboardist, vocalist, teacher and promoter. He performed with international acts that included Michael Bolton, Fontella Bass, Keith Sweat and Lisa Left-Eye Lopez, the founder of the sensational female hip-hop group, “TLC.” From Lopez, he gained the nickname “LS Bless,” which stayed with him for the rest of his life. He was a force behind the creation of “The Dirty Muggs,” a popular hip-hop, R&B and pop band in which he frequently performed. At one point in his career, he moved to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to be the lead keyboardist for “The Soul of Motown,” a popular headliner show at the famed Grand Majestic Theater.
Tanya Smith-Johnson, Class of 1994
Tanya Smith-Johnson is a prominent figure in the field of maternal health and midwifery. Currently the president of the National College of Midwifery, she has made significant contributions to expanding access to quality midwifery care in disenfranchised communities and improving maternal health outcomes. Additionally, she serves as the Executive Director of the Birth Future Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grants to support empowering birth experiences. Smith-Johnson is also the policy director for the Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii, where she is involved in developing and implementing programs that address the needs of vulnerable populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.