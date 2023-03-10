314 Day weekend is in full effect! Starting today until Sunday the McDonnell Planetarium will be illuminated with a new colorful 314 Day design, 7-10:30 p.m. The light display will be visible from east and west-bound Highway 40/64 or by visiting Forest Park and heading up Faulkner Dr. and around the Planetarium grounds.
Saturday, March 11, is the 314 Day Expo at Armory STL,11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and will feature local small businesses specializing in 314/STL merchandise, products, and services.
Sunday, an All-Faith Prayer March will take place under the Arch at 8:45 a.m. That day will also feature a 314 Day Neighborhood Crawl presented by The Women’s Creative at Union Station at 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and a 314 Day Battllehawks Tailgate in front of the Dome at 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
314 Day weekend concludes with the 314 Day Finale Happy Hour & Concert at Ballpark Village on March 14 featuring St. Lunatics, and more. The concert is 6-11:30 p.m.
Terrell “Young Dip” Evans and Tatum Polk created 314 Day in 2006 to showcase unity and positivity amongst St. Louisans. The day has since transformed from a day into a weekend and spawned into a nonprofit organization, the 314 Day Foundation.
“When we came up with 314 Day in 2005, we knew how big it would become and the impact it would have if we could unite the city by drawing people together of all kinds across the various neighborhoods to do positive things in our community,” Dip said.
The STLMade movement, an initiative of Greater St. Louis, Inc., has once again partnered with Young Dip, Tatum Polk and the official314 Day Foundation to make this year’s celebration the biggest yet.
“We invite everyone across the St. Louis region to celebrate in whatever way speaks to them, whether it’s attending one of the exciting weekend events, visiting one of our many amazing attractions or institutions, supporting their favorite local business or restaurant, or simply showing their local pride on social media to let everyone know why St. Louis is a great place to start up, stand out and stay,” said Tony Wyche, spokesman for Greater St. Louis, Inc.
Find more information about the 314 Day events on the official instagram page, https://www.instagram.com/314day and https://thestl.com/314day/.
Read The St. Louis American’s story from 2021 about the history of 314 Day: https://www.stlamerican.com/arts_and_entertainment/living_it/st-louisans-celebrate-314-day-founded-by-young-dip-and-tatum-polk/article_c3072a1c-a3f8-11ec-8055-2bb824dca09f.html.
