314 Day, St. Louis’ self-proclaimed day of service and community pride lasts much longer than 24 hours.
On March 20, community members supported the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) Teen Center of Excellence (TCOE) 314 Day Donations Drive in a big way.
Club members accepted donations of new or gently used shoes, clothing, toiletries, sanitary items, new or gently used bath and face towels, journals, diapers, shampoo and conditioner.
Teen Center of Excellence Club members assisted unloaded vehicles and collected bags of shoes, more than 30 bags of new and gently used clothes, a $200 gift card, and two bags of men’s ties.
“I feel happy about the donations because there are many people who don’t have clothes. Some don’t have the money to buy clothes for themselves or their kids, so I’m glad we are helping people who need it,” said 14-year-old Derriyalle
The Boys and Girls Clubs Teen Center of Excellence Community Cares Closet is on site and members can utilize it when needed. Almost Home assists young moms on their journey to self-sufficiency.
“We are grateful to the community for supporting 314 Day efforts for donations. Boys & Girls Clubs Teen Center of Excellence Community Cares Closet is there to help teens and their families when needed,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis President Flint Fowler.
“Seeing our teens learn how to contribute to their communities is exciting. That means our programs are working.”
Katrail, 18, said, “I like that I get do something like this. It feels good to help out.”
The Teen Center of Excellence is located in Ferguson and offers programs that provide teens with valuable life experiences, including community engagement and public service. Donations can be brought to 9200 W. Florissant Avenue. For additional information, contact Kellie Vincent at (314) 335.8240 ext. 1245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.