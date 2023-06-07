The AARP Foundation’s Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) is currently accepting applications from St. Louis City and County residents aged 55 and older who are looking for work.
The SCSEP program provides part-time, paid employment to eligible older job seekers by placing them in positions at local government agencies or nonprofit organizations where they can use or update their job skills while earning a modest income. The program also offers skills training and assistance in one’s job search.
Participation in the program often leads to permanent employment. The SCSEP program is the nation’s oldest and most reliable pathway to help low-income, older workers find employment, and for more than 50 years has successfully moved thousands of older job seekers back into the work force.
Carol Foreman, the SCSEP Project Director in St. Louis, says, “In this difficult economy, many older Missourians are finding it necessary to work. Unfortunately, finding a job can be especially difficult for older workers. We can provide immediate assistance and wages for those who qualify,” said Carol Foreman, the St. Louis SCSEP project director.
The SCSEP program is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor and administered by the AARP Foundation. To qualify, one must be at least 55 years of age, currently unemployed, be a resident of St. Louis City or County and have an income of not more than 125% of that established by federal poverty guidelines.
To apply, applications available at AARP Foundation St. Louis offices located at 2838 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63103, and 315 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.
For additional information questions, both offices can be reached at (314) 818-0948. To contact Carol Foreman, send email to cforeman@aarp.org.
