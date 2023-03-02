Affinia Healthcare partnered with the Griot Museum of Black History to improve a legacy of inequity and disparities in underserved communities through a health fair on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the museum.
The fair featured COVID-19 vaccines, blood pressure testing, and rapid HIV testing. Affinia’s Outreach Department also helped sign up eligible attendees for Medicaid and Medicare while also providing free COVID-19 home testing kits.
“We at Affinia love to help the community, and more importantly we are letting people know we are here to service them,” said Chan Brown, an Affinia Healthcare immunization nurse.
She hopes the event would remind residents in surrounding neighborhoods near the museum how much of an asset Affinia can be to them. The north campus location on N. Florissant is just 1.4 miles from the museum.
Affinia Healthcare provides adult preventative screenings, and it recently reported that tobacco and cessation screenings had jumped from 1.8% to 85.2%. Depression screenings and follow-up visits have risen from 5.8% to 78.5%.
Naila Murtic, an Affinia community health worker, monitored a booth with rapid HIV testing. The test consists of a mouth swab, which is done privately on a lower level of the museum, and results were available in 15 minutes.
“I think the topic of HIV/AIDS is still hush-hush, science has come a long way. We want to break the stigma and show the importance of knowing your status,” said Murtic.
HIV is a new measure and their goal for 2022 is to reach or exceed 70% right now the screening is at 68.1% of patients screened for the virus. Murtic tells the St. Louis American Affinia also has food and diaper pantries once a month at both their north and south city locations.
“We are here to help and will serve you in any way that we can to help make life easier,” said Murtic, who added that Affinia also hosts food and diaper pantries once a month at both their north and south city locations.
Mitzi Thigpen, a visitor to the health fair, says she was there with Central Baptist Church congregants.
“This is an excellent idea, and it’s needed,” she said.
She took advantage of the free COVID-19 home testing kits, and was grateful for the event “for those who don’t have proper access to medical care. They can now get the things they need to stay healthy.”
Carlton Alexander, Affinia’s Outreach Department lead, says the event’s goal was to bring awareness “beyond getting screenings.”
“[It is] to also highlight what is going on in Washington,” he said in reference to national political moves that could strip Medicaid and Medicare from many vulnerable communities. His department helps community members get access to health insurance.
“Our goal is to reach those who are uninsured or underinsured before the government snatches those options away,” said Alexander.
He explained that his department also helps patients find primary doctors and other services including mental health, pediatric care, dental/eye care, and women’s wellness.
“Most people look outside their neighborhood looking for healthcare options when help is right around the corner from where they live,” said Alexander.
Affinia Healthcare has nine locations throughout the region in Missouri.
Cherly James, a fair participant, urged people to partake in events like this because she gained knowledge about her health and how to better take care of herself.
“This is just a good thing to do. No one can say ‘no one cares’ when you don’t take advantage of the help people are trying to give,” said James.
Long COVID-19 care
Almost three years into the pandemic, most areas of public life have returned somewhat to a pre-COVID normal. For some who were diagnosed with COVID-19, their return to ‘normal’ has yet to materialize.
Some who contracted COVID-19 still struggle with symptoms, a condition commonly referred to as long COVID. Affinia Healthcare established a care team to help those individuals with treatment for this unique condition, and it recently marked its first anniversary.
As the medical profession turns the corner in diagnosis and prevention, listening to and learning from those with long-COVID can help patients return to true normalcy.
“Once a patient understands that they are not alone, they are not crazy, and there is some biological mechanism behind all of this, then they can begin the work of healing,” said Dr. Catherine Moore, a physician working with Affinia Healthcare patients experiencing long COVID symptoms.
When North St. Louis City and County was experiencing a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, Affinia Healthcare set up testing sites in these communities.
It continues to offer testing and vaccines on-site, like at the Griot event, in partnerships with community organizations and public service agencies. Affinia Healthcare also provides the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy for patients who have mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and an elevated risk of complications.
“The COVID pandemic exposed what many of us in the public health sector were already familiar with – the drastic health disparities that affect poor, black, and brown communities,” said Dr. Kendra Holmes, CEO and President for Affinia Healthcare.
“The pandemic also provided healthcare providers an opportunity to be creative and more strategic in how we deliver our services to better meet the needs of all in our communities.”
