St. Louis County and St. Louis city libraries and Operation Food Search are teaming up to provide after school meals to children at area branches starting August 21, 2023.
Participating branches will serve a healthy, light meal along with activities for kids and teens Monday–Friday during the school year. Meals must be eaten on-site and will be available free of charge for children ages 5-18.
The After School Meals program will be offered at the following St. Louis County branches:
Florissant Valley Branch, 195 N. Florissant Road S., Florissant, MO 63031
Monday-Friday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136
Monday-Friday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, MO 63121
Monday-Friday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Lane, Hazelwood, MO 63042
Monday-Friday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Monday-Friday, 2:30-4:00 p.m.
After school meals well be offered at the following city library branches:
Baden Branch, 8448 Church Drive, St. Louis, MO 63147
3-4:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Carpenter Branch, 3309 South Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63116.
3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Central Branch, 1301 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 630103.
4-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Julia Davis Branch, 4415 Natural Bridge Ave., St. Louis, MO 63115
3:30-4:30 p.m. daily.
Walnut Park Branch, 5760 West Florissant Ave., St. Louis, MO 63120.
4-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
For additional information, visit www.slcl.org/after-school-meals.
